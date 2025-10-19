Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Finale: "Solaz del Mar" Preview

Check out our Season 3 finale preview for AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Solaz del Mar."

With S03E07: "Solaz del Mar" set to hit AMC screens tonight (and now streaming on AMC+), we've got an updated look at what the third season finale of Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has to offer. Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery, trailer, and two sneak peeks. Following that, Reedus shares his thoughts on the Daryl/Carol dynamic and why he's glad the writers didn't go the romantic route.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 7: "Solaz del Mar" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 7: "Solaz del Mar" – Our heroes fight to protect the people they love. Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the official trailer, image gallery, and two sneak peeks that were released:

The fight is far from over—the season finale of #DarylDixon drops this SUNDAY 🔥 on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/9aQoMJvnYU — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

With this weekend bringing the Season 3 finale and with production already underway on the fourth and final season, a popular topic among a lot of TWD fans has become front and center once again. Will Daryl and Carol ever be a couple? For many, the seeds of the two eventually becoming romantic were planted earlier in the original series, and they will point to a number of examples from the past that only fuel the belief that they're destined to be a couple. For others, Daryl and Carol have a deep bond of friendship and commitment to one another that's much more familial at heart. During a recent press run in support of the series ahead of its final run, Reedus shared why he's glad that the TWD writers never took Daryl and Carol down the romantic road.

"I'm glad that we never went down that road of, 'We're together, we're a couple.' … They value their friendship so much that — why mess with it?" Reedus shared during an audio interview with ABC. In the ABC News clip above, Reedus further elaborated on why he prefers the creative direction that was gone with. "If we were a couple or if we coupled up, you sort of open up a door for a disaster, you know? Like, in real life, that could happen, but their friendship is so special that they leave it. They know what it is, and they respect it, and they leave it there," Reedus explained. "They sort of have this understanding, this sort of spiritual connection that's not brought on by lust or loneliness or whatever would happen in that kind of a world."

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!