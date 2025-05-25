Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Our S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" Preview

Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2 Episode 4: "Feisty Friendly."

We've been dropping looks at what's ahead this weekend with AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. But with only hours to go until S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" hits AMC screens, we've got our updated preview to pass along: official overview, episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery. Regarding what's on our radar for tonight, we're hoping for a reunion between Negan and Maggie that will give them more than 18 seconds to talk before all Hell breaks loose (again). But you can't really go wrong when you know that the excellent Kim Coates' Bruegel will be playing a major role in tonight's chapter – that's worth the price of admission alone.

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 4: "Feisty Friendly" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) uncovers surprising information; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) attempts to outmanoeuvre a slippery foe. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Keith Staskiewicz.

Everyone's got their own plan… 🔥 Things are heating up with an all-new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cc7hNrmy8X — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

