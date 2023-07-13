Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 Trailer Teases a Deadlier Danger

Maggie & Negan head towards a deadlier danger in this trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E05: "Stories We Tell Ourselves."

Heading into S01E05: "Stories We Tell Ourselves," Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) learns that no good deed goes unpunished now that he's "under arrest" by a badly wounded Armstrong (Gaius Charles). Meanwhile, The Croat (Željko Ivanek) is on the move – and still reeling from the thought that Negan may have actually changed. And then we have Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), and the others making their way underground to track the big bad, rescue Herschel (Logan Kim), and then end The Croat's threat for good. Basically, all of the makings of an epically explosive start to the final two episodes of the first season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City. But as you're about to see from the following trailer, Jasmin Walker's The Dama is entering the scene – and even The Croat doesn't seem interested in pissing her off. Oh, and there are some rumblings about a "revelation" that could change the way we think about a certain character – and possibly the past four episodes.

Season 1 Episode 5: "Stories We Tell Ourselves"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 5 "Stories We Tell Ourselves": Truths are unearthed, and motives are revealed as Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the others travel further into the city's depths. Now, here's a look at the episode trailer and preview images for this weekend's chapter, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Brenna Kouf:

You can run, but you can't hide! Don't miss a new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/HvvhOoVpvS — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

