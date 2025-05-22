Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04 Clip: The Dama Makes It Personal

In this clip from AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 4, "Feisty Friendly," the Dama makes things personal for Negan.

Before we pass along a sneak peek at AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly," a quick questions. Does anyone really believe that things are going to end well for the Foragers? Between the New Babylonian bullshit and The Dama's (Lisa Emery) twisted vision of the future, it feels like the Foragers are going to be more victims to how "no good deed goes unpunished" a lot of time in the TWD universe. Speaking of The Dama, it doesn't look like Negan's been doing a good enough job convincing her that he's committed to her cause, so she decides to "remind" him of the very personal stake he has in all of this – and how he has a family reunion on the way.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 4: "Feisty Friendly" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 4: "Feisty Friendly" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) uncovers surprising information; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) attempts to outmanoeuvre a slippery foe. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Keith Staskiewicz.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!