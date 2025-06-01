Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

Before checking out our preview for AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E05: "The Bird Always Knows," humor us for a second as we offer up our theory about what's going down tonight based on a few of the images below. After tonight, we don't believe that The Dama (Lisa Emery) is going to be a factor tonight – and we think it's going to be The Croat's (Željko Ivanek) doing. If we're right and that happens, expect some major game-changing moments from this point forward because that's a power vacuum that a lot of folks would be looking to fill – including Kim Coates's Bruegel.

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E05: "The Bird Always Knows" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 5: "The Bird Always Knows" – We don't have an official overview quite yet, but we will update our preview when it drops. Directed by Edward Ornelas and written by Sarah Nolen, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery for this weekend's next chapter:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

