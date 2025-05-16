Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 3 Image Gallery Released

Check out the trailer and image gallery for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 3: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?"

Before we take a look at what's ahead this weekend with AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we're just going to put it out there. Either we got hit with the biggest swerve during the previous episode, or Hershel (Logan Kim) is going to end up being a serious problem – possibly of the "beyond redemption" kind. With that in mind, we've got a look at what S02E03: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" has to offer. Negan tries a new approach and Maggie makes a surprising visit, as the two inch closer to what's expected to be a very violent reunion.

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E03: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 3: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tries something new with The Croat (Željko Ivanek); Maggie (Lauren Cohan) travels into a dangerous, surprising place. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Brenna Kouf.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

