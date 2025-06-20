Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Finale: For Negan, It's Showtime

Check out the promo trailer for the Season 2 finale of AMC Networks' The Walking Dead: Dead City, S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration."

It all comes down to this, folks! That's right, this Sunday brings the second season finale of AMC Networks' Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Between Negan apparently embracing his old ways but looking to use them for some good, The Dama (Lisa Emery) not being quite as dead as everyone thought, and Hershel (Logan Kim) doing more and more to convince us that he should start "looking at the flowers," S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" has a whole lot to address before the final credits roll. With that in mind, here's a look at the episode trailer for this weekend's season-ender, released earlier today:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 8: "If History Were a Conflagration" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a painful choice, while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) puts on a show. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the trailer and image gallery released for the season finale:

It's time to finish the job. 🧟 The season finale of #DeadCity drops this SUNDAY on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/kBgGqEGtF4 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

