The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Here's Your Episode 3 Preview!

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, S02E03: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?"

Two episodes into the second season of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we have to give the spinoff series a ton of credit. We have no idea how Maggie and Negan are going to get the upper hand when they find themselves forcibly embedded within two powers that are looking to collide throughout the streets of Manhattan. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, S02E03: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" with Negan trying a different tactic and Maggie making a surprise visit. Will this be the week that the two are reunited?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 3: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 3: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tries something new with The Croat (Željko Ivanek); Maggie (Lauren Cohan) travels into a dangerous, surprising place. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Brenna Kouf.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

