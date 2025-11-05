Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Morgan Welcomes Aimee Garcia to TWDU

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Aimee Garcia checked in on social media from Season 3 filming.

Article Summary Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomes Aimee Garcia to The Walking Dead Universe via social media.

Aimee Garcia plays Renata, a leader in NYC’s first post-apocalyptic community.

Maggie and Negan unite to rebuild Manhattan, but chaos threatens their fragile peace in the new season.

Jimmi Simpson and Raúl Castillo join the cast in key roles as filming for Season 3 continues.

Lately, our coverage of how production is going on the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City has focused on casting news and updates. But for this go-around, we get to focus on the personal as Morgan took to social media to welcome Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Criminal Minds: Evolution) to the TWD Universe, and Garcia returned the love. In the upcoming third season, Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Garcia's Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality."

"Ladies and gents welcome [Aimee G] to the fam. 4reelz. Xxxx," read the caption to Morgan's Instagram post, which included a look at the two together on the set:

"Too. Much. Fun with this rascal," Garcia captioned her post, which included a wider look of the image in color:

Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered. Here's a look at the announcement that hit social media back in July that announced that Season 3 was on the way:

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!