The Walking Dead Finale Starting to Hit Norman Reedus (And Now Us)

With only a little more than a week to go (or days if you have AMC+) until AMC's The Walking Dead returns for the second of its three-part 11th & final season, we have to admit that we've been doing a pretty good job "staying in the now" and not getting too caught up thinking ahead about how the series will be wrapping up its run later this year. It's one of those things that our brain has penciled in to have to deal with some time this summer. At least that's what we thought… at least until Norman Reedus had to go and make us start to feel stuff with a post from earlier today that are "cold & cynical shields" weren't able to repel in time.

"Starting to hit me how much I'm gonna miss this joint," Reedus wrote in the Instagram post along with an image of his script binder/notebook sporting a ton of memories followed by two images that basically fired two crossbow arrows into the head of our "feels" (weird wording but you get the point):

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.