The Walking Dead "Find Me" Opener: Daryl, Carol Aren't on Same Page

After a return that not only lived up to expectations but also set a strong foundation for what's still to come (our review here), AMC's The Walking Dead has released the opening minutes to this Sunday's episode "Find Me," with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol's (Melissa McBride) deteriorating dynamic be given the spotlight. But this episode looks to be much more than that, as part of it takes place during a time when Daryl was still searching for Rick (Andrew Lincoln). That means we get to see Dog's backstory (!!!) as well as what role Leah (Lynn Collins) plays/played (the ominous past tense) in Daryl's future.

Here's a look at the opening minutes to "Find Me," where Carol and Daryl do not appear to be on the same page- as The Walking Dead returns to AMC this Sunday night:

Here's a look at the original promo and episode overview followed by a previously-released sneak preview that finds Carol wondering if the group's finally run out of luck:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 18 "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?