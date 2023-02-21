The Walking Dead: Gurira, Lincoln Begin Rick/Michonne Series Filming AMC's The Walking Dead confirmed that Danai Gurira & Andrew Lincoln were back on the set & filming the Rick Grimes/Michonne series.

Thanks to what Danai Gurira (Michonne) and the Film & Television Industry Alliance website, all the signs were there that filming would get underway on AMC's Gurira & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series (currently named "Summit") this month. Well, it looks like those signs were right because the official social media accounts for TWD released an image of Rick & Michonne holding hands along with their respective set chairs to signal that the duo was back on set to begin work on the next chapter of their story…

Here's a look at the Instagram post from earlier today, making it all sorts of official – followed by a look back at when they were introduced back into our lives in the TWD series finale, followed by a a number of looks behind the scenes:

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: