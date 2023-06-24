Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, jeffrey dean morgan, negan, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead: JDM Discusses His "Issue" with Negan's Finale Fate

The Walking Dead: Dead City star Jeffrey Dean Morgan discusses the "issue" he had with Negan's fate in the TWD series finale.

With the second episode of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City currently streaming on AMC+ (and hitting AMC screens on Sunday night), we're getting a chance to check in with Morgan on a Negan-related issue. Specifically, the "issue" he had with Negan not being given a chance to "walk off into the sunset" at the end of the season finale. Instead, the ex-Saviors leader was married to Annie (Medina Senghore) – with a child on the way. Speaking with Kelly Ripa for an episode of the Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Morgan shared why the storyline didn't quite work for him.

"You know, I don't know that he would've gotten married again, and they had Negan get married at the end of 'The Walking Dead,'" Morgan explained. "We never saw the story of how he met this person and why he would've married her, which always kind of bummed me out because I think he was so in love with his wife, Lucille [Hilarie Burton], and it had made such a production out of the whole Lucille of it all." The actor continued, "Having him show up with a wife without telling the story of why and how was always, like, a problem — an issue I had. But, you know, that's what happens when you're doing a show with 30 main characters. You're not able to service each character as well as you may want to. And I think now, with 'Dead City,' we'll get some answers." But from the way Negan has been avoiding the question, are we sure we want those answers?

Season 1 Episode 2 "Who's There?" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 2 "Who's There?": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong (Gaius Charles) revisits a trauma; Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) attempts to adapt to change. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at a sneak preview as well as the episode images for this weekend's chapter:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, returning on June 25th to AMC (and on AMC+ that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

