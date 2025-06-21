Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: JDM's Tough Love Lesson in Social Media Etiquette

The Walking Dead: Dead City's Jeffrey Dean Morgan offered a lesson regarding tagging people on social media. Sometimes, they respond...

Usually, we would have an update on this weekend's episode of AMC Networks' Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. But for this go-around, we're hitting the "Pause" button on our look at what S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" has to offer to spotlight an important lesson that Morgan taught an individual on social media who chose to tag Morgan in their post where they shared how they "fucking hate Negan" and how the character "traumatized" them. Of course, they're referencing the Season 7 opener when Negan killed Glen (Steven Yeun) in response to Daryl (Norman Reedus) going at him after Negan put down Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) – which was nine years ago as of this October. Well, let's just say that Morgan had some thoughts on the matter, especially how he was tagged and approached on the matter – here's a look:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 8: "If History Were a Conflagration" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a painful choice, while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) puts on a show. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the trailer and image gallery released for the season finale:

It's time to finish the job. 🧟 The season finale of #DeadCity drops this SUNDAY on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/kBgGqEGtF4 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

