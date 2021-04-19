The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Norman Reedus Love Animals

Viewers are currently living through a first in the TWD universe: The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are all in production at the same time. On top of that, TWD returns in August to kick off its 11th and final season while Fear TWD is currently airing its sixth season and premiering its 7th season later this year (with TWD: World Beyond ready to wrap up its run mostly likely the end of this year or early 2022). Oh, and did we mention the Rick Grimes films? So with the emotional rollercoaster about to get a whole helluva lot more twisty, we're taking a moment to offer you a moment of Zen with a combination of three things that is guaranteed to make your chakras feel all warm-n-toasty. That's right, it's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, and a line-up of animals so g****mn adorable it made our faces hurt and reminded us that we still have this called a heart left. Who knew?

In the following clip from AMC's Ride with Norman Reedus, the friends & co-stars visit a farm during their trip through England where they visit a pig race and have a chance to bond with some folks who put their love for animals in action:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jefferey Dean Morgan Loves Animals ❤️ Talked About Scene | Ride with Norman Reedus S5 Ep.5 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2SvWng-zng)

In the following clip released after the Season 10C finale, the cast looks back on these special six episodes and tease where things may be heading as a "New World Order" looms on the horizon:

With the 11th and final season warning of a "New World Order" starting August 22, viewers were treated to the first official image from the finale season- with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the full "Questions" teaser released on Sunday, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider from last month, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."