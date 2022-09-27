The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Reedus' Walk of Fame Honor

With AMC's The Walking Dead kicking off the first of its final eight episodes beginning this Sunday, it's safe to say that October 2 is a pretty important date for Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon). But before that happens, Reedus has a date with the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With directors Guillermo del Toro and Greg Nicotero set to appear at the ceremony later on today, Reedus will be the 2,734th star in the honor's 60+-year history. Unfortunately, one person who can't be there in person is Reedus' TWD co-star and motorcycle mate Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan). But just because "friggin work" is keeping him from the ceremony, that didn't stop Morgan from taking to social media to share some heartfelt praise for his friend & colleague.

"Thinking about this dude. So damn proud of him. Hollywood walk of fame!! Cmon!? That's a dream come true for us goofballs! Brother, wish I was there… have my speech all ready. Friggin work. Gonna frame it up for you after I toast you one night. Love you dearly. Xxx," Morgan wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at Morgan and Reedus behind the scenes during filming. Here's a look:

Along with Reedus and Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Michael James Shaw & Paola Lázaro offer some wonderfully heartfelt words to the fans in the documentary "Generation Dead":

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer & overview for AMC's The Walking Dead:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…