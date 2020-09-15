Here's hoping viewers won't be getting tired of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus any time soon, because AMC definitely won't be. Coming off the news that he and TWD co-star Melissa McBride would be fronting a Darly/Carol spinoff series in 2023 after TWD ends its run after 11 seasons, Reedus has signed a first-look development deal with AMC Studios. The two-year agreement comes as the actor officially opens his own production company: bigbaldhead (based on exclusive Deadline Hollywood reporting). Brillstein Entertainment's JoAnne Colonna and former AMC Scripted Programming VP Amanda Verdon have been tapped to run the production company.

It has been a dream of mine for so long to be able to share and tell progressive stories that shine a light where others don't," Reedus explained to DH. "I feel incredibly privileged for the opportunity to amplify innovative voices in storytelling that are visionary in fostering change in culture. I couldn't be happier to launch this company alongside AMC and Blackstone Publishing."

Reedus' bigbaldhead isn't wasting any time getting started, either. An adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Undone By Blood is already being lined up. Writers Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler, and Aftershock's Jon Kramer and Lee Kramer, are set to executive produce alongside Verdon and Colonna, with Reedus expected to star in the series in some capacity as well as executive produce. The actor's production company is also looking beyond the screen and to the printed/e-book stage, signing a deal with Blackstone Publishing that will kick off in Fall 2021 with the actor's "Unknown Man" book series, with Reedus selecting new books and authors on a wide variety of topics.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

