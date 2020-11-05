With everything that's been going on this week, there's something to be said for finding that moment in the morning when the coffee is just right, the sun's hitting at a perfect angle, and your dog (or pet of choice) is passed out on your lap. While we're not exactly sure that's what his set-up was, it looks like The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus found a fine Georgia morning to start his day off with. Taken at "The Walking Dead" Base Camp, the post is further proof that showrunner/EP Angela Kang, Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the rest of the cast and crew are back at work filming the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons that are expected to drop in early 2021.

Previously, we learned that Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill) is set to join her husband Morgan as Negan's late wife Lucille as a guest star in one of the anthology-like, character-focused (think Fear the Walking Dead) episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 5 "Honey": Dwight and Sherry want to take down Ginny, but Morgan stands in their way. Written by Ashley Cardiff.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

As you're about to see in this sneak preview and mini-promo for this Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the stranger makes an offer that Iris (Aliyah Royale) doesn't think they can refuse. On the other hand, Felix (Nico Tortorella) has some serious reservations…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 6 "Shadow Puppets": A newcomer arrives, offering a deal that creates divisions within the group.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.