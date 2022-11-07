The Walking Dead Releases Season 11 Episode 23 "Family" Images

With only two episodes remaining, we have a look at the overview and preview images for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23, "Family." To say that we're going to see a number of our storyline threads come crashing together in some horrifically brutal ways would be an understatement. But before the second-to-last episode hits screens next Sunday, we just wanted to share a reminder that AMC will be screening a documentary the hour before the new episode hits that take fans behind the scenes of the 11th and final season. And from what we saw briefly on Talking Dead, it looks to be a major punch to the feels…

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 "Family": Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Magali Lozano, Erik Mountain & Kevin Deiboldt, the long-running series' penultimate episode finds our heroes now having taken back their home, Alexandria. But the battle is far from over, as sides are being taken within the walls of the Commonwealth while Pamela's (Laila Robins) troops are on high alert with a "shoot-to-kill on sight" order if they come across any of our folks. But even as revolution rages throughout the Commonwealth, there's a much deadlier problem on the way. That's right, a swarm of walkers that aren't like the ones they're used to fighting. Some are faster, can open doors, and even climb. And as we saw in the previous episode, some maintain the instinct to know to pick up a knife (check out our review here).

With only two episodes to go, we're getting some major casting news for the upcoming spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) will be joining series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) in France for filming. Poesy plays the female lead Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris. Nagaitis' Quinn is a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.