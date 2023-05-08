The Walking Dead "Richonne": Brandt & McIntosh Check In On Instagram As production continues on AMC's The Walking Dead Rick Grimes/Michonne series, Lesley-Ann Brandt & Pollyanna McIntosh checked in on Instagram.

If you've been tracking updates on AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series ("Summit"?), then you know that social media was flooded with potential spoilers over the weekend. But that's not what we're here for. Instead, we're checking back in with Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), aka Pearl Thorne, who's offering us yet another friendly look at how things are going in and around the production. But this around, Brandt isn't alone – instead, posing with none other than Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis Stokes / Anne). Considering the upcoming series pretty much has CRM everywhere, Mcintosh's presence not only makes sense but also makes for a great Rick/Jadis one-on-one moment.

Here's a look at Brandt's Instagram post, followed by a look back at what we know about the spinoff series so far:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grime & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: