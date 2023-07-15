Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, sdcc, sdcc 2023, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: "Rick & Michonne" Poster Already on Display at SDCC

With SDCC next week, AMC is displaying a new poster for the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

By now, it's become pretty clear that this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will be a shadow of its former self when it comes to television & film, with the concurrent SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes resulting in a steady stream of cancellations when it comes to panels & presentations. One franchise getting hit hard by the lack of star power was "The Walking Dead" universe, which was expected to have a major stage presence to promote the final season of Fear the Walking Dead, the Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, (possibly) a second season of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring, and (drumroll, please…), and the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne. But even without the stars and creative teams unable to attend, that doesn't mean that there won't be news to cover (like the "Daryl Dixon" preview images & date release yesterday). In fact, our coverage is starting right now – four days before SDCC "Preview Night" – with a look at some of the TWD Universe posters that have gone up – and that includes a great look at a very cool key art poster for "Rick & Michonne" confirming its 2024 release.

Here's a look at the update from the fine folks over at Parks and Cons, who were kind enough to grab those quick looks and get them out to the TWD universe (and make sure to follow their YouTube channel):

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

