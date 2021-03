AMC's The Walking Dead is nearing its tenth season finale (again) this weekend with the highly-anticipated extended episode "Here's Negan," with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan facing his own fork in the road. With tensions around Alexandria still on high alert now that Maggie's (Lauren Cohen) back, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan on a mission that finds the ex-Saviors leader revisiting his past (with Hilarie Burton-Morgan guest-starring as Lucille) and having to choose to be the man he thinks he can be- or the man Maggie sees him as.

To prepare you for what's to come later this week, check out the official promo for the episode as well as a sneak preview of what shaped Negan into what he is today:

Now here's a look back at the in-production table read and teaser for "Here's Negan" that was released earlier, along with an episode overview and a set of preview images- with AMC's (second) tenth season finale of The Walking Dead hitting screens this Sunday, April 4:



The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 22 "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Directed by Laura Belsey, and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?