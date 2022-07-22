The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Trailer: Time to Finish the Fight Together

As we speak, the cast and crew are having a very bittersweet moment at San Diego Comics-Con (SDCC). On one hand, there's the excitement that comes with pumping up the fans for the series return. But this one's bittersweet because when AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres on Sunday, October 2nd, it will be for the long-running series' final episodes. So while the emotions run high on the stage as we speak, we have an official SDCC trailer that really hammers the feelings home.

Here's a look at AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3, premiering on October 2nd:

Showrunner Angela Kang sharedsome Season 11 Part 3 intel with the viewers via EW earlier this week. And while there will be a whole ton to cover between now and what the series does return, Kang promises that "there are going to be some twists and turns in the journey, but also some really beautiful emotional scenes," too. So for this go-around, the franchise's mastermind teases what the biggest difference is between Parts 2 & 3 for our heroes, as well as what's ahead when it comes to the roles that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will play in the show's endgame.

The Band's Back together for Season 11 Part 3: "In the second block of episodes, they were sort of torn apart. And in this last block, the gang is back together again, moving with a common purpose. There's always a particular fun that comes with that for us and for fans who like to see what happens when the group is doing their thing as a unit."

Daryl Will Step Up as Leader & Father Figure: "Daryl, more and more, is being thrust into the role of a leader. And the way he does it is different than some of the others. His style is not like Rick's, it's not like Maggie's or Ezekiel's. Daryl is Daryl. He's not the guy who likes to give a lot of speeches. He kind of likes to do," Kang explained. "You're going to see Daryl have to step up in some of his decision-making in some key ways. And he's going to be very crucial to the way all the events play out in this season. We also need to remember that Daryl is a parental figure to Judith and RJ, and that's an important part of the story as well — his role with those kids and the things that they'll all do to protect the children of the apocalypse."

Carol Has Learned to Be Comfortable Being Carol: "Carol is somebody who's come so far in her journey, and there's been times when she's been really, really tormented about the things she's had to do, but I think Carol's in a place of a pragmatic acceptance of the decision she has to make," Kang shared. "We'll get to see some really cool moments from Carol as she's just outwitting and outlasting those that are seeking to do harm to her folks. She gets to have some memorable moments with both villains and our heroes. She's like a chess master who's playing 4D chess while other people are just kind of cranking along moment to moment."

While it might be a few months until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it's never too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The following clip above finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol (Melissa McBride) being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall, as the long-running series begin its final run.