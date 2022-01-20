The Walking Dead Season 11B Images: Carol Smiling Makes Us Nervous

Yesterday brought the official trailer for the 11th & final season of AMC's The Walking Dead, and with it came looks at what life will be like for our survivors in a post-Reapers world (though there is still that matter of Leah's (Lynn Collins) "ultimate weapon" to contend with). But even with Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the rest of the Commonwealth's "welcoming committee" ready to usher in a new era for our survivors, drama is still drama and bad people are still bad people. Could the Commonwealth be what they've been working towards for eleven seasons? Or is the prospering community a little too good to be true? We've gotten some clues of what to expect during Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), and Yumiko's (Eleanor Matsuura) time there but the trailer proves there's a lot more going on beneath the surface. I mean, it's never a good sign when Carol (Melissa McBride) starts baking. So with that in mind, here's a look at the first official set of preview images (as well as the look at Lauren Cohan's Maggie that was previously released), with Carol smiling not exactly easing the nervousness stemming from the cookies:

Here's your look at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the most recent overview as well as the previously-released teaser, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

