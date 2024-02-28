Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Releases Episode 2 "Gone" Images

Here's a look at the preview images for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: "Gone."

As shocking as it was to see the lengths that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was willing to go to get back to Michonne (Danai Gurira) and their family, there had been some rumblings for some time that Lincoln wanted his Rick Grimes to go the same route his comic book counterpart went when it came to losing a hand so it wasn't a surprise. No, the surprise came at the end of the episode when we were treated to a very unexpected "Richonne" reunion. That leads us to a look at the next episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, with "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell) – with a gallery of preview images dropping some clues regarding Michonne's journey – and some of the folks that she met along the way. Still, those images of Rick have us feeling that we might be getting a bit more of the two of them reunited than we're expecting – of course, that could just be wishful thinking on the part of our inner geeks.

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

