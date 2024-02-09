Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Universe "Working Towards" Crossover Reunion: Gimple

The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple on "working towards" getting Rick Grimes, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, Negan, Maggie & more back together.

Article Summary Scott M. Gimple teases a potential crossover event with TWD's iconic characters.

Spinoffs featuring Daryl, Carol, Negan, Maggie, Rick, and Michonne expand the saga.

Gimple hints at an unexpected version of the reunion fans are eagerly anticipating.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira discuss reuniting for 'The Ones Who Live' spinoff.

Thought the fracnhise series has since ended its run, AMC's The Walking Dead lives on in three spinoff series: Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring "Daryl Dixon," Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring "Dead City," and Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring "The Ones Who Live." With the first two spinoffs heading to their second seasons and "The Ones Who Live" isn't necessarily limited to being a limited series – according to TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple – rumblings have been growing among TWD fans that we could see an "Avengers: Endgame"-type… well, endgame… that would see a lot of big names teaming up to take down CRM.

During the Los Angeles premiere for "The Ones Who Live," Gimple shared that was his vision, too. "There are so many things with this universe that I plan and put together, but I also know that God laughs, and you have to pivot to something else. I absolutely have been working towards that and hoping towards that, but we'll see what happens. It might be a version of it that no one expects," he shared,

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

