Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond begins the story of a new group of survivors when it premieres on Sunday, October 4th (paired up with the 10th season finale of The Walking Dead, "A Certain Doom"). But this isn't just a spinoff that's looking to cover the same roads that Fear the Walking Dead did. No, this two-season limited series offers the perspective of those who grew up during the apocalypse so that their sheltered CRM-protected lives are all that they've known.

That all changes when Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris' (Aliyah Royale) father goes missing- along with some serious walker cure research. Before they know it, Hope, Iris, Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston)- along with Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) for protection/support. Now, the cast and series creators are offering viewers a look at what makes Hope, Iris, Elton, Silas, Felix, and Huck tick in the following behind-the-scenes featurette. In the clip, the cast offers their respective takes on their characters, discuss the dynamics between the characters, and what each of them brings to the journey ahead. The Walking Dead: World Beyond also stars Julia Ormond as Elizabeth, Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

And just in case you need a reminder on why CRM is so important in the overall fabric of the Walking Dead universe, here's a look back at how it all connects- so far: