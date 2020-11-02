The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: A Stranger Divides the Group

With AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond heading into the sixth episode of its two-season limited series run, here's a couple of quick observations about the newest spinoff series. First, we love the way that the series handles its opening credits- like this past weekend's episode having the title logo appear on the tourist stop sign. I'm also impressed with the way they're getting me to feel for the characters, with that Elton (Nicolas Cantu)-focused episode from this past weekend packing a particularly heavy punch to the feels. We also like how the series has quickly adopted the TWD universe practice of never giving viewers too much time to catch their breath- as we saw from the episode-ending appearance of a new face in "Madman Across the Water" (is he the "madman?).

That's where things pick up in the next episode, "Shadow Puppets." As you're about to see from the following sneak preview and mini-promo, the stranger comes with an offer that Iris (Aliyah Royale) doesn't think they can refuse. On the other hand, Felix (Nico Tortorella) has his reservations…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 6 "Shadow Puppets": A newcomer arrives, offering a deal that creates divisions within the group.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.