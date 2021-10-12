The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E03 Preview; CRM/Commonwealth Tease

Before we offer up some preview images for AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E03 "Exit Wounds," a little reminder of some news that TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple dropped during the latest episode of Talking Dead, confirming that any CRM and Commonwealth connections will be addressed. Asked by a fan if CRM was aware of the Commonwealth, Gimple responded, "We will see" during the 11th & final season of The Walking Dead, "the answer to that question," admitting that even an answer like that was a spoiler. But before you go checking out how that ties into a theory we offered in our last review (check it out here), check out these first-look images and episode overview for the next chapter of TWD: World Beyond:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 "Exit Wounds": An attempted grift leads to a precarious situation; Huck is given an ultimatum. Directed by Aisha Tyler and written by Rayna McClendon.

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).