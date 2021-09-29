The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Preview: Hope Scopes Out CRM

When the second & final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond hits AMC this Sunday (or right now if you have AMC+), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Will (Jelani Alladin), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) will be taking on Huck (Annet Mahendru), Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) & the forces of CRM (including Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis as a CRM official). But this war isn't just about their survival but also about taking on an entity whose shadow looms large across all three AMC series. That's why as important as the forces are outside the walls of the CRM facility are, the key to taking down the group might just rest inside the walls- with Hope.

In the following sneak preview, Hope heads out to do a little reconnaissance work around the CRM facility- a decision that someone clearly takes issue with. Takes serious issue with, actually…

It's time for a sneak peek! #TWDWorldBeyond's epic FINAL season premieres THIS SUNDAY! PLUS Alexa Mansour AKA Hope is joining us in the studio to talk all about it, so send her some questions about World Beyond Season 2 and her character using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/CZjrSuQxyW — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) September 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, followed by overviews for the first two episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 "Konsekans": Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Scott M. Gimple. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 "Foothold": While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).