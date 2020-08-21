The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival

Though we still have more than a month to go until AMC's upcoming two-season Walking Dead limited series spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its debut on Sunday, October 4, at 10 pm (preceded by the tenth season finale of the flagship series, then by Fear the Walking Dead season 6 a week later), the network's been doing an excellent job of demonstrating the differences in tone, attitude, and perspective between this series and the flagship and first spinoff series. Told from the perspective of a younger generation of survivors who grew up in a more structured, organized community and now find themselves venturing beyond their secure walls on a mission that takes them into an unknown and deadly world.

Now here's your look at the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as our heroes look to write their own story- one that begins with a tale of survival:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season 1, Epsiode 1 "Brave": Iris welcomes an enigmatic ally to their community while Hope questions the visitor's motives. A message upends the sisters' worldview, forcing them to decide between the safety of their home and the uncertainty of the world beyond. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and written by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete. Season 1, Episode 2 "The Blaze of Glory": Hope and Iris disagree on the mission. Felix and Huck pursue the group as Felix confronts his past.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek. Joe Holt (Leo Bennett), Natalie Gold (Lyla), Al Calderon (Barca), Scott Adsit (Tony), and Ted Sutherland (Percy) appear in recurring roles. Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath executive produce, with Skybound Entertainment and AMC Studios producing.