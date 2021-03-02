The Way of the Househusband: Preview Netflix's Yakuza Comedy Anime

Netflix has released the trailer for The Way of the Househusband, a comedy anime adapted from the popular manga about a former Yakuza gangster turned domestic spouse. Kousuke Oono's manga began its run in 2018 and is currently being published in English by Viz Media. Tatsu used to be a legendary and much-feared Yakuza, a tough guy whose exploits are still talked about in awe by the underworld. He has since given up the gangster life and settled into domestic life with his new civilian wife Miki. Tatsu's scary, intimidating aura still hasn't left him, and he takes being a househusband very, very seriously. From the most mundane household chore to the ordeal of shopping for discounts at the local grocery store, Tatsu goes about his tasks with the deepest, most resolute commitment!

He's not kicking down doors or cracking heads, he's finding the right recipe for lunch! He's battling other housewives for the last essential dinner ingredient! The Yakuza bros he left behind have been wondering what's happened to him. They think he died in a last bloody stand or he's gone into hiding after pulling off a hit. Now he has to keep his new life secret whenever he inconveniently runs into them while out shopping. And he will not stray from his path… The Way of the Househusband!

This world-class househusband was once a feared legendary member of the yakuza! "The Way of the Househusband" is the long-awaited anime adaptation of the cozy gangster comedy manga about "The Immortal Dragon," a former yakuza member whose incredible feats are still talked about in the underworld, spending his daily life as a househusband!

The Way of the Househusband is a particular entry in a genre that might be considered Yakuza propaganda in an era when the Yakuza might be on the verge of extinction in Japan. Their real-life numbers are dwindling and recruitment numbers are down. Series like this trade on nostalgia for a kind of romantic gangster code that really only existed in the movies, but they're good jokes. A live-action TV series already ran in Japan last year. Netflix must know how popular the series is to be producing a new anime series.

The Way of the Househusband starts streaming Thursday, April 8 on Netflix.