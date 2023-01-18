The West Wing: Joshua Malina Signaling Reboot "Details Soon"? In a surprising move, Joshua Malina took to Twitter to signal that details on a reboot of NBC's The West Wing would be coming soon.

It's hard to believe that it's coming up on three years since Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford (with Sterling K. Brown in for the late John Spencer in the role of Leo McGarry) reunited with original series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. What might be even harder to believe is that, after years & years of fans hoping for the series to be revisited or have a sequel series in play, considering our current political environment, a reboot might actually be on the way. But that's what we're hearing from Joshua Malina (The Big Bang Theory), who played speechwriter-turned-Oregon Congressman Will Bailey between Season 4 and 7. Earlier today, Malina tweeted, "Got back on Twitter just in time to talk about The West Wing reboot. Details soon!"

Here's a look at Malina's tweet, followed by a look back at the 2020 reunion event:

Got back on Twitter just in time to talk about The West Wing reboot. Details soon! — Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) January 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Filming over several days at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and premiering on October 15, 2020, the special featured a theatrical performance of "Hartsfield's Landing," the famous third-season episode that finds Sheen's President Bartlet playing chess against Sam (Lowe) and Toby (Schiff) as the Chinese play war games in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Josh (Whitford) stresses the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town's election- an election that always predicts the winner of that state's primary. Sorkin wrote original material for the special, with Schlamme directing.

While the cast and creative team have reunited in the past for panels, podcasts, late-night sketches, and even election campaign ads, this was the first time that a reunion of this size and scope aired on television. "Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting 'The West Wing' cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," said Sorkin when the event was first announced, nearly three years ago.

Along with giving fans a chance to revisit one of their favorite series, the special also raised awareness and support for When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama, which was founded to increase participation in U.S. elections (with WarnerMedia making a donation to the organization). Obama made a guest appearance during the special, as did President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Viewers were also treated to the musical talents of Emmy award-winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who took to his guitar to play the score for The West Wing theme. Folk-rock band The Avett Brothers closed out the special. Casey Patterson Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television produced, with Sorkin, Schlamme, and Casey Patterson executive producing, and Rob Paine co-executive producing.