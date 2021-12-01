The Wheel of Time Episode 5 Preview; "The Dragon Reborn" After-Show

With the fifth episode of the inaugural season of Amazon's Prime Video and showrunner & EP Rafe Judkins' series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels set to hit streaming screens this Friday, we've got two things to share that we think you might just be interested in. If you've had a chance to catch up on the first four episodes, then we have the latest edition of the official behind-the-scenes after-show Inside the Wheel of Time to take you through anything and everything "The Dragon Reborn." And if you're someone who's looking more towards the future… did someone mention a new episode this week?

Here's a look at the tension-filled teaser that was released earlier today, ahead of this week's chapter "Blood Calls Blood" followed by a look at the episode overview:

Tensions are growing. What mysteries will Tar Valon hold for our heroes? A new episode of #TheWheelOfTime premieres this Friday on @PrimeVideo.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 5 "Blood Calls Blood": Perrin and Egwene run into a familiar face; Mat and Rand see strange ones; Moiraine and Lan mourn their loss. Directed by Salli Richardson and written by Celine Song.

And on the most recent edition of the official The Wheel of Time after-show, Matt Hatch and actor Zoë Robins discuss her portrayal of Two Rivers Wisdom Nynaeve al'Meara. Also, the Inside the Wheel of Time panel breaks down the fourth episode, from Logain's story, the Aes Sedai, and if Mat is someone who can be trusted.

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin have also joined the cast.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2.