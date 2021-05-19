The Wheel of Time Shares Season 2 Episode 1 Details But Not For Long

Looks like "Wheel of Time Wednesday" is rolling along rather nicely, with Amazon Prime and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) following up its recent look at Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran (which you can check out below) with some intel on the upcoming episodes. But while everyone is obsessed with when the series will debut, the show's Twitter account posted (then deleted) a look at the cover to the Season 2 script. Specifically, Episode S02E01 "A Taste of Solitude" is written by Amanda Kate Schuman (The Blacklist, Berlin Station)- who IMDB lists as writing S01E02 "Shadow's Waiting." Here's a look:

Reports are that the series has or is close to wrapping up with the first season, with production on the second season expected to begin shortly after. From a script standpoint, looks like things have already kicked off. Now here's your next look back at the most recent teaser for Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Lan | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRygwxWvo3c&t=1s)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.