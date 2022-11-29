The Winchesters Episode 7 Images: Tom Welling's Sam Campbell & More

Back in October, New York Comic Con (NYCC) brought with it some huge casting news for both Supernatural and Smallville fans. During the show's panel, it was announced that Tom Welling would be joining the cast of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring Supernatural spinoff prequel, The Winchesters. And he wasn't coming aboard for a minor role… not by a long shot. Welling is set to portray Sam Campbell, Mary's (Donnelly) father and professional hunter. And now, we have a look at Welling as Sam in the following preview images for S01E07 "Reflections" (along with the episode's official overview).

Now here's a look back at some video from the NYCC panel when Welling was first announced and brought out onto the stage:

What We Know About The Winchesters S01E07 "Reflections"

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 "Reflections": Directed by John Showalter and written by David H. Goodman & Thompson, this chapter finds the hunt heating up and Mary & John (Rodger) finding trails that lead back to their fathers. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding, but they discover a whole lot more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John decipher notes that were left behind… and may have just found a way to get some answers. Now here's a look at the rest of the preview images that were released earlier today: