The Winchesters Shares Season 1 Ep. 3 Images, Promo, Overview & More

It was about a week ago that Supernatural fans learned that Gil McKinney would be returning as Henry Winchester in the seventh episode of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters, with viewers set to learn more about his origins and untimely death. But before we can get there, we have a few more episodes of the Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger-starring prequel spinoff on our hands. And that's what the purpose of this post is… to offer a look ahead at what's to come. In this case, we have an overview, preview images & a promo for S01E03 "You're Lost Little Girl" (hitting on October 25th), and an overview for S01E04 "Masters of War"( hitting on November 1st). Here's a look:

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's The Winchesters Season 1

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3 "You're Lost Little Girl": FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary's (Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stake out a potential lead for the demon's partner. Meanwhile, Latika (Nida Khurshid) taps into old folklore passed down from her family in hopes it helps Mary and John. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 "Masters of War": FIGHTER'S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran's death don't add up, Carlos brings everyone in to investigate, and he shares a detail about his past that makes John see him in a new light. Mary finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster, and Latika tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John's habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman.