The Winchesters: SPN Prequel Casting John & Mary; Eyeing April Start

Earlier this week, we reported on how the wheels were starting to roll on the pilot for the Jared Padalecki-executive produced prequel Walker: Independence. Now, we have an update on how his Supernatural partner Jensen Ackles is doing with his executive-produced prequel pilot The Winchesters. Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – The Winchesters tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The spinoff series will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

According to an update on the entertainment industry website Backstage, the 1970s-set series is currently searching for younger actors to play John and Mary (played in the original series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Samantha Smith, respectively) with Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting (Supernatural, The Boys, Big Sky) handling the process. Along with the casting news, it also appears that filming is being projected to start in early April in New Orleans. Now here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the pilot news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

