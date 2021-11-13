The Witcher: Henry Cavill "Absolutely" Committed to 7-Year Series Plan

With the Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri)-starring second season of Netflix's The Witcher ready to hit the streaming service next month, the cast is starting to hit the press circuit for interviews and focus pieces. Not surprisingly, Cavill was the focus of a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter where a whole range of topics was covered, from the talk of him being the next James Bond to what his thoughts would be on joining the MCU as Captain Britain. Now with all of that talk of other projects, fans of The Witcher might be a bit worried about the show's future and his involvement with it. Well, two brief but important pieces of intel were also there sitting pretty in the interview. First, that Cavill had recently signed a new deal reportedly paying him $1M+ per episode. But it was his response when asked about showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich's vision of running at least seven seasons to tell The Witcher story proper. "Absolutely," Cavill said in regards to the series whose lead role he actively pursued and auditioned for. "As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work."

Now here's your look at the official trailer & season overview for Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, premiering on December 17th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX6e6ZLNmtA)

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.