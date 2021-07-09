The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Vesemir Faces Fear This August

On the final day of The Witcher and Netflix's "6 Days of Witchmas" last December, fans were treated to the news that the anime prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf would be released sometime in 2021 and even shared a look at the project's logo. Now we get to flash ahead seven months to today's WitcherCon, with a whole lot more details on the anime film. First, viewers can expect the film to hit streaming screens worldwide beginning August 23. But the news came with nice extras in the forms of the official poster (which you can see below) as well as a date announcement teaser offering a preview of what fans can expect when the anime film premieres on August 23.

So for a preview of the backstory that would help lead Vesemir down the path to becoming Geral's mentor, check out the following date announcement teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwZse2jdWHc)

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir's Kwang Il Han, who is also directing.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.