The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?

So the last time we checked in on one of our favorite showrunners, we were creeping closer to the new year and Lauren S. Hissrich was explaining why The Witcher handled Geralt's (Henry Cavill) close friend & fellow witcher Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) the way that it did. And that's one of the reasons why we're big fans of Hissrich's- her willingness to actively engage with those who take issue with creative decisions. Because the two biggest issues out there when it comes to fandom is that too many people confuse their opinions for facts just because someone else agrees with them, and folks who enjoy being rude & taking cheap shots from a distance usually change their tune once the person who's been the target decides to engage. But this week elevated our respect for her to nose-bleed levels, as Hissrich entered the social media vipers den known as "dudes scared of strong, independent female characters kicking ass & taking charge." As you'll see from the screencap below (sorry, but Hissrich is the only one deserving of "good press" coming out of this exchange), the seeds of this story actually began late last week:

While there was a lot to unpack over the course of the past few days (you can get a full accounting here), it was Hissrich's final-ish message on the matter that really drove the point home for us. Because by the end of it, Hissrich chose to engage the hate, not back down, and in the process diffuse it by reminding folks on social media once again that actual human beings make these shows and that should never be forgotten. That said? I fully admit that I still have my social media cynicism rumbling around inside so I also read the following as one of the best "knife-twisting-with-a-smile" mic-drops in a long time. But again? That's me. I tend to roll "cynical optimist" (and I haven't had my coffee):

But don't think for one second that Hissrich's willingness to meet the trolls in neutral territory to talk and possibly sway them from their trollish ways is a sign of any changes she's making to the core of who she is. Or as she puts it a hundred times better in a recent tweet, "my open-minded, reach-across-the-aisle, debate-welcoming self is still a triple-vaxxed feminist BLM liberal who lives in Hollywood." The Witcher showrunner's advice to everyone looking to engage moving forward? "Adjust your expectations accordingly." Here's a look at the tweet:

