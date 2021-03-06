The Witcher Star Paul Bullion Shows Off New Season 2 Garms

The last time we checked in on how things were progressing with production on the second season of The Witcher, the show's social media Jaskier was sharing poetic Valentine's Day offerings while series creator and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich was honoring the one-anniversary since the start of filming on the second season with a heartfelt post and image. Flash ahead to a little less than a month later, and we have a bit of an update from one of the new faces joining the cast. In February 2020, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) was announced as taking on the role of Lambert. One of the last witchers to be trained at Kaer Morhen and also one of the youngest, Lambert would help train Ciri in the art of combat (a theme running through the new season for Freya Allan's Ciri).

While the role his on-screen version may play in Geralt's (Henry Cavill) journey remains to be seen, his real life counterpart seems psyched and ready to go- and a big fan of the new and personalized garms he received courtesy of Netflix (and yes, we looked up "garms" just to be on the safe side). So much so that he took to social media to show off the on-set swag (now show us the sleeves and back so we can see if there's a production logo):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Bullion (@paulbullionlive)

Of course, there's nothing like friends and colleagues to make sure you stay humble:

Forever messing with my shit…. pic.twitter.com/8a3poizYHB — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) March 6, 2021

Here's a look back at the first page of script action for the second season- one that includes an ominous-sounding voiceover from Geralt (Henry Cavill) while the horrific monster action wastes no time getting underway:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.