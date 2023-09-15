Posted in: ABC, Disney+, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, lee daniels, the wonder years

The Wonder Years: ABC Series Reboot Canceled After Two Seasons

According to an exclusive report that hit earlier this evening, ABC has opted to not bring back The Wonder Years for a third season.

While the jury is still out on the future of the drama The Rookie: Feds, the sitcom Home Economics, and the drama pilot for The Good Lawyer, the news isn't so good for the coming-of-age comedy The Wonder Years. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that ABC has opted not to move forward on a third season. The news comes a month after the second season wrapped its run – with The Wonder Years ranking as the lowest-rated & least-watched network series this summer.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season of ABC's The Wonder Years – followed by a series overview & more:

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

ABC's The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

