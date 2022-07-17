The Wonder Years Star Allen Maldonado on Coach Long Inspiration & More

Allen Maldonado is happy just being a part of television history when he signed up to be a part of ABC's The Wonder Years, which is inspired by the 1988 series of the same name created by Neal Marlens and Carol Black. While the 2021 Saladin K. Patterson series is considered a reboot, it does share the same world as the original series and takes place in the same time period with the 80s/90s series focusing on the Arnolds while the current show focuses on the Williams'. Alan Maldonado plays Coach Long, who's a rival and friend Dean's (Elisha Williams) father, Bill (Dulé Hill). While promoting his latest film American Carnage, the actor star spoke with Bleeding Cool about The Wonder Years' success and the inspiration behind his character.

Building Upon The Wonder Years Legacy

"I didn't consider ['The Wonder Years' legacy] just being that it's the pilot for that particular show," Maldonado said. "When I read it, it was one of the best pilots I've read in that business, and I've been doing this for 20 years. So I knew we had something special from the pilot, and we were representing not just this show but great television at the same time. So I was very excited in doing that pilot and to see where it's gone in such a short period of time where [we're] winning a Peabody and the various nominations in its first season, it's an incredible honor."

Maldonado didn't have to go far with Coach Long's personality and overly confident ways. "When people see Coach Long, you just get a male version of my mother," he said. "My mother is from Raymond, Alabama, to be specific, 20 miles south of Montgomery. So my family's from the country. When people see Coach Long and all of the wild antics, sharp tongue, and quick-witted response, that's just my mother, man [laughs] and all of our country ways." The Wonder Years, which also stars Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O'Neil, Julian Lerner, Milan Ray, and Don Cheadle, has been renewed for a second season. American Carnage, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., Bella Ortiz, Jorge Diaz, and Eric Dane, hit theaters, on-demand & digital on July 15th.