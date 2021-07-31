The Wonder Years: Heels Star Allen Maldonado Joins ABC Reboot Cast

ABC's The Wonder Years reboot announced Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), one of Hollywood's busiest stars on the rise, has been cast in a recurring role. Maldonado, currently leaping from the top rope in STARZ's Heels as Rooster Robbins, portrays Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. His son Tony is part of the team, as is Dean Williams the center character of the story. Both Tony and Dean ask their Coach if they can scrimmage against an all-white team across town, Long is not interested— that is until Dean's mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) convinces him that it's a good idea.

Maldonado joins the already cast Milan Ray (Troop Zero, Charm City Kings), Julian Lerner (Yes Day, The Mayor), Amari O'Neil (S.W.A.T., NCIS), and Elisha "EJ" Williams (Puppy Dog Pals, The Loud House), who will play Dean Williams, the new Kevin Arnold. Dulé Hill (Psych, Black Monday) portrays Dean's dad Bill Williams and Don Cheadle (Space Jam: A New Legacy, Avengers: Endgame) narrates The Wonder Years as adult Dean.

Written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage, the revival of the classic 1980s family comedy-drama is set in the same era as the original. The show promises to focus on how the Williamses, a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, AL, in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was "The Wonder Years" for them, too. The show is executive produced by Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and Lee Daniels Entertainment banner president Marc Velez. Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Psych) is the showrunner, and original series co-creator Neal Marlens will be a consultant. Savage will also be on the show as director of the pilot and executive producer. The Wonder Years, a reboot of the 1987-92 ABC dramedy, premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 22 at 8:30 pm. It will be bookended that night by the season bows of comedy veterans The Goldbergs and The Conners.

