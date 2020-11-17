The Young Bucks Take On Barack Obama in Publishing Steel Cage Match

When it comes to memoirs that will stand the test of time as important records of a historical era, two names immediately spring to mind: former President Barack Obama and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. So it's no surprise that these two titans of their respective worlds are facing off head-to-head in a publishing showdown, with both of their memoirs released in stores today.

Obama's autobiography, The Promised Land, currently sits at #6 on the overall Amazon book charts, though it was ranked higher on the charts during pre-orders. The book is described thusly:

A riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making—from the president who inspired us to believe in the power of democracy In the stirring, highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil. Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the pivotal Iowa caucus victory that demonstrated the power of grassroots activism to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks' book, Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues, is currently ranked #1 in wrestling on Amazon, notching an early lead over the former President, who doesn't rank in the wrestling charts at all!

The electric and daring independent wrestling tag team share their inspiring story of how two undersized, ambitious athletes from Southern California became the idols of millions of popular sports fans, coveted among the ranks of AEW's elite wrestling lineup. Featuring over 60 photographs and alternating between each brother's perspective, this entertaining memoir is a complete portrait of what it means to grow into—and give back to—wrestling, the sport and profession they embody and love. Famous for their highflying moves, Superkicks, and viral videos, Matt and Nick Jackson are two of the hottest and most talented competitors in professional wrestling today. Known as the Young Bucks, this pair of ambitious brothers are an inspiration to both fans and aspiring wrestlers worldwide due to their message of resilience and determination. That they are also faithful family men devoted to their loved ones gives them additional appeal.

Which of these titans of politics, sports, and literature will ultimately come out on top? Cast your vote by buying the book you think is more important. Or, we guess you could technically buy both of them… if you're into that WWE style 50/50 booking.