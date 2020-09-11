This Is Us Season 5 Looking to Resume Production Later This Month

When you consider that at one point back in May, cast member Jon Huertas had viewers believing that production on the fifth season of NBC's This Is Us wouldn't be resuming until 2021 (later "clarified" in a follow-up post), today's news should ease fans concerns. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively from sources that the team is looking to resume production on September 24 (though that date is tentative and subject to change)- approximately 1-1/2 months before the series' two-hour premiere on November 10th. Series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that while the upcoming season will address the COVID pandemic, current events will not impact the show's "same planned ending" (with the series rumored to be wrapping up at the end of its current three-season order.

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.