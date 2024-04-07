Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, preview, teaser, those about to die

Those About to Die Teaser: Peacock Previews Epic Roman Empire Series

Peacock released a teaser & key art poster for Roland Emmerich's Anthony Hopkins-starring epic Roman Empire series Those About to Die.

The second night of WWE WrestleMania XL on Peacock was also filled with some historical action, with the streaming service dropping the first official teaser & key art poster for director and executive producer Roland Emmerich's (The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day) Anthony Hopkins-starring series Those About to Die. "I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society today – from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven't changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives," Emmerich shared about the project.

Emmerich continued, "When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix's 'Those About to Die' on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. Let the games begin." The 10-episode series stars Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, and Romana Maggiora Vergano. You can check out the teaser above – and here's a look at the first official key art poster and overview for Those About to Die, debuting all episodes on Peacock on Thursday, July 18th:

THOSE ABOUT TO DIE is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

Peacock's Those About to Die sees Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Marco Kreuzpaintner, Robert Rodat, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra serving as executive producers. Emmerich, Kloser, and Nunnari developed the show and brought it to AGC Studios. Directors for the series include Emmerich (Ep 101, 102, 103, 109, 110) and Kreuzpaintner (Ep 104, 105, 106, 107, 108), with Rodat on board as writer (Ep 101, 102, 103, 109, 110). Stemming from AGC Studios, the series is produced by Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment.

