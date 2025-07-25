Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Timon of Athens

Timon of Athens: Audio Drama Adapt of Rare Shakespeare Play Now Live

Timon of Athens, William Shakespeare's most enigmatic and least-revived plays, is now an audio drama podcast from Play On Podcasts.

Article Summary Timon of Athens audio drama podcast brings a rare Shakespeare play to new audiences in modern verse.

The story follows Timon's fall from generous nobleman to disillusioned misanthrope in ancient Athens.

Produced by Play On Podcasts and Next Chapter Podcasts, the six-episode series is now streaming weekly.

Talented cast and creative team deliver a bold, fresh adaptation of Shakespeare's compelling "problem play."

The timeless tale of betrayal, wealth, and disillusionment gets a bold new voice as Timon of Athens, one of William Shakespeare's most enigmatic plays and least-revived plays, debuts as a serialized podcast drama on July 21. Produced by Next Chapter Podcasts and Play On Podcasts, this modern verse audio translation brings the tragic tale to life in an engaging and entertaining way for a new generation of listeners.

Timon of Athens explores the descent of a wealthy Athenian nobleman from lavish generosity to bitter misanthropy. Everyone who's anyone in Athens shows up to Timon's banquet, reveling in the excesses of his generosity and vying for favor in his esteem. The only unwelcome guest is Apemantus, a blunt and cynical philosopher who sees through all the false flattery and pretense of the crowd. By the end of the party, Timon's trusty servant, Flavius, begins to worry that he's overspending on his resources.

"Who could have predicted that one of Shakespeare's least-known plays would be so suited to our times?" said series Executive Producer, Michael Goodfriend, who also serves as Chief Content Officer at Next Chapter Podcasts. "Here's a guy who throws lavish parties for a laminate list of high-profile guests, showering them with all kinds of gifts–from cash to sumptuous feasts to scantily clad dancers–expecting their loyalty and friendship in return. You can easily imagine Timon carrying a little black book around with him. Spoiler alert: It doesn't take him long to learn that money can't buy you love (or loyalty or happiness). Just as Shakespeare and his collaborators knew this ancient Athenian tale was ripe for their time, Kenneth Cavander and Andy Wolk knew that this is the right time for modern audiences to hear an adaptation of Shakespeare's often overlooked "problem play". With each Play On Podcast series we produce, we continue to prove Shakespeare's enduring relevance."

"We're thrilled to welcome Play On Podcasts to the Evergreen Podcasts network," said Gerardo C. Orlando, Chief Content Officer, Evergreen Podcasts, adding, "This amazing podcast perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, engaging content that captivates and inspires. The creative vision of Next Chapter Podcasts, paired with the stellar cast and innovative storytelling of Play On Podcasts, makes this series a standout addition to our growing portfolio. We're excited to leverage our expertise in ad sales and audience growth to amplify this exceptional audio drama, bringing Shakespeare's enduring relevance to listeners worldwide."

The series stars Anthony Cochrane as Timon; Pooya Mohseni as Flavia; Kevin Kilner as Alcibiades; Jason Kravits as Apemantus; Abigail C. Onwunali as Ventidia, Timandra and Senator 1; Michael Luwoye as the Old Athenian, Caphis, and Senator 2; Barzin Akhavan as the painter and Lucullus; Nadina Hassan as the Poet and Lucretia; Hassiem Muhammad as the Merchant, Isidore, and Thief #1; Gregg Mozgala as Lucilius, Sempronius, and Thief #2; and Dorcas Leung as the Jeweler, Cupid, Varro and Phrynia.

The Play on Podcast series, Timon of Athens, was written by William Shakespeare and was translated into modern English verse by Kenneth Cavander. All episodes were directed by Andy Wolk. Original music composition is by Lawrence Shragge. Mix and sound design is by Lindsay Jones. Sound engineering and mixing are by Sadaharu Yagi. Larry Walsh is a mix engineer and dialogue editor. Podcast mastering is by Greg Cortez at New Monkey Studio. Michael Goodfriend is the executive producer. Transcend Streaming (Kyra Bowie and Leanna Keyes) is the coordinating producer. Casting is by The Telsey Office's Karyn Casl, CSA. Julie Foh is a voice and text coach.

Timon of Athens is produced by Next Chapter Podcasts and made possible by the generous support of The Hitz Foundation. More information on the Play On Podcast Series is available at nextchapeterpodcasts.com, and more information on Play On Shakespeare is available on playonshakespeare.org.

Timon of Athens premiered Monday, July 21st on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms, with subsequent episodes of the six-episode season launching weekly through August 25th.

