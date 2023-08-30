Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, looney tunes, preview, tiny toons, Tiny Toons Looniversity, trailer

Tiny Toons Looniversity Preview: Buster & Plucky Have Roommate Issues

Buster & Plucky have some serious roommate issues to deal with in a clip from Cartoon Network & Max animated series Tiny Toons Looniversity.

With only a little more than a week to go until Amblin Television, Warner Bros. Animation, and Cartoon Network throw open the doors to Acme Looniversity in the upcoming Cartoon Network & Max animated series Tiny Toons Looniversity, it seems only right that we slide you a preview to help get the countdown rolling. In the following clip, we get a glimpse of how something as simple as deciding who gets what bed can get a lot more complicated when the roommates are Buster and Plucky.

The voice cast for the animated series includes Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. In addition, viewers will get a chance to welcome back Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. "Looney Tunes" veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam. Now, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today:

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & series overview – with Tiny Toons Looniversity hitting Cartoon Network screens on Saturday, September 9th, at 9 am ET/PT (with all ten episodes of the first season available on Max beginning on September 8th):

Rebooting the Emmy® Award-winning "Tiny Toon Adventures" for a new generation, "Tiny Toons Looniversity" follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

Carton Network's Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Presidents Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Attitudes!) and Nate Cash (Adventure Time) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

